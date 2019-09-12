KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, September 12th, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower before midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 69-71 degrees. For tomorrow, mostly sunny with temperatures topping out at 94-96 degrees. A weak cold front will approach the region in the late afternoon bringing a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms lasting throughout the evening. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.