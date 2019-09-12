KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, September 12th, 2019

Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower before midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 69-71 degrees. For tomorrow, mostly sunny with temperatures topping out at 94-96 degrees. A weak cold front will approach the region in the late afternoon bringing a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms lasting throughout the evening. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.

