KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

For tonight, an approaching cold front will bring a slight chance for rain in our northern counties. Overnight lows will fall to 64-66 degrees. For tomorrow, the cold front will stall over parts of the Concho Valley bringing a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny and afternoon highs will top out at 87-89 degrees. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

