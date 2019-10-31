KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, October 31st, 2019

For tonight, stay bundled up if you have plans to trick or treat. Overnight lows will once again fall below freezing with temperatures at 28-30 degrees. For tomorrow, skies will be bright and afternoon highs will top out at 68-70 degrees. Winds will shift to the south southwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. A dry cold front will move through late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

