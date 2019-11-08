KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, November 7th, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, cloudy skies with lingering showers, and wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows will fall to 35-37 degrees. There could be a few slick spots that develop on bridges and overpasses.

For tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies with on and off light rain continuing into the early afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 48-50 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.