KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, November 7th, 2019

For tonight, cloudy skies with lingering showers, and wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows will fall to 35-37 degrees. There could be a few slick spots that develop on bridges and overpasses.

For tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies with on and off light rain continuing into the early afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 48-50 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

