KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, November 21st, 2019

For tonight, a cold front will continue to move slowly through the Concho Valley bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours. Patchy dense fog will develop as the front moves through the area, reducing visibility by up to several miles. Temperatures will fall to 46-48 degrees by the morning commute.

For tomorrow, a few lingering showers are possible in our eastern counties with gradual clearing taking place from west to east by the afternoon. Highs will only top out at 56-58 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

