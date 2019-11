A combination of dry air, clear skies and light winds will allow good radiational cooling take place overnight. Temperatures will fall to 28-30 degrees by the morning commute.

For tomorrow, it’ll be a bright and sunny day with afternoon highs topping out at 62-64 degrees. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather