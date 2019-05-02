KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will possibly build back into the southern half of the Concho Valley and eventually taper off from west to east overnight. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with another chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and early evening. A few storms could become strong to severe.

Saturated soils could cause a flooding concern for areas who have seen multiple rounds of heavy rain already. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 70s and winds will eventually be out of the north at 5-10 as the cold front moves through in the evening hours.

