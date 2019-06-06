KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, June 6th, 2019

It will be a quiet and mostly clear night with overnight lows falling to 62-64 degrees. A ridge continues to build over West Texas tomorrow allowing for lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures tomorrow. Highs will top out at 91-93 degrees and winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. The ridge will become strong over the region and highs will soar well above average this week with heat index values easily over 100 degrees.

