KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, June 20th, 2019

Mostly clear skies and mild this evening with overnight lows falling to 73-75 degrees. It’ll be another hot afternoon tomorrow with temperatures topping out at 99-101 degrees. Feel-like temperatures will approach 105-107 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The Dry Line will push back to the west and allow storm chances to increase in the evening hours. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out for western and central parts of the Concho Valley.

