KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, June 13th, 2019

Developing storms to our west could linger into our western counties overnight. Otherwise, clouds will increase across the region. Temperatures will start out at 67-69 degrees and winds will begin to increase as a result of a tightening pressure gradient. Winds will be out of the south at 10-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Afternoon highs will top out at 92-94 degrees, and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out throughout the day.

