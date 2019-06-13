KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, June 13th, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Developing storms to our west could linger into our western counties overnight. Otherwise, clouds will increase across the region. Temperatures will start out at 67-69 degrees and winds will begin to increase as a result of a tightening pressure gradient. Winds will be out of the south at 10-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Afternoon highs will top out at 92-94 degrees, and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out throughout the day.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook:  @noelrehmweather

Twitter:       @noelrehm

Instagram:  @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.