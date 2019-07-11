KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, July 11th, 2019

Partly cloudy with isolated rain chances lasting through the evening. Overnight lows will fall to 71-73 degrees. For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine and winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will top out at 94-96 degrees with feel-like temperatures around 100 degrees. There will be a 10% chance for a stray or thunderstorm to develop throughout the day.

