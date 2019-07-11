KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, July 11th, 2019

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Partly cloudy with isolated rain chances lasting through the evening. Overnight lows will fall to 71-73 degrees. For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine and winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will top out at 94-96 degrees with feel-like temperatures around 100 degrees. There will be a 10% chance for a stray or thunderstorm to develop throughout the day.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.