KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, January 9th, 2019

For tonight, there will be a few clouds and fog will gradually develop across the region. Overnight lows will be mild with temperatures falling to 52-54 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms developing primarily for our eastern counties. Afternoon highs will top out at 71-73 degrees, and winds will be strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The initial cold front will move through in the late afternoon with a secondary cold front arriving early Saturday morning.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.