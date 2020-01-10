KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, January 9th, 2019

For tonight, there will be a few clouds and fog will gradually develop across the region. Overnight lows will be mild with temperatures falling to 52-54 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms developing primarily for our eastern counties. Afternoon highs will top out at 71-73 degrees, and winds will be strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The initial cold front will move through in the late afternoon with a secondary cold front arriving early Saturday morning.

