For tonight, skies will become partly cloudy with overnight lows falling to 29-31 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.

For tomorrow, a weak cold front will move through the area having no impact on our temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will top out at 58-60 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

