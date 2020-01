For tonight, clear skies after midnight with overnight lows falling to 33-35 degrees. Winds will be light out of the northeast as a high pressure builds in from the north.

For tomorrow, you’ll want a jacket to start the day, but you can lose it during the afternoon with highs topping out at 66-68 degrees. Skies will be bright and sunny and winds will shift to the south at 5-10 mph.

