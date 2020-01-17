KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, January 16th, 2020

For tonight, widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will be 38-40 degrees, with wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. Any type of frozen precipitation will likely stay in the Big Country, while a few slick spots can’t be ruled out on bridges and overpasses.

For tomorrow, temperatures will gradually warm up during the day with afternoon highs getting to mid to upper 50s. Eastern spots will likely experience cooler temperatures as it will take longer for the warm front to arrive.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.