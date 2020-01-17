KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, January 16th, 2020

For tonight, widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will be 38-40 degrees, with wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. Any type of frozen precipitation will likely stay in the Big Country, while a few slick spots can’t be ruled out on bridges and overpasses.

For tomorrow, temperatures will gradually warm up during the day with afternoon highs getting to mid to upper 50s. Eastern spots will likely experience cooler temperatures as it will take longer for the warm front to arrive.

