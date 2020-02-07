KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, February 6th, 2020

For tonight, clear skies with overnight lows falling to 28-30 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, wind chills will start out in the low 20s across the across the Concho Valley. There will be lots of sunshine with afternoon highs rebounding to 61-63 degrees. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph as a high pressure builds in across the Rolling Plains.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.