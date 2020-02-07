KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, February 6th, 2020

For tonight, clear skies with overnight lows falling to 28-30 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, wind chills will start out in the low 20s across the across the Concho Valley. There will be lots of sunshine with afternoon highs rebounding to 61-63 degrees. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph as a high pressure builds in across the Rolling Plains.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather