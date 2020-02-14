KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, February 13th, 2020

For tonight, mostly clear skies and cold with overnight lows falling to 27-29 degrees. Clouds and fog will gradually increase for a some locations during the overnight hours.

For tomorrow, patchy fog will reduce visibility by several miles for the morning commute. Fog will mix out and skies will become sunny into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rebound to 58-60 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.