KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, February 13th, 2020

For tonight, mostly clear skies and cold with overnight lows falling to 27-29 degrees. Clouds and fog will gradually increase for a some locations during the overnight hours.

For tomorrow, patchy fog will reduce visibility by several miles for the morning commute. Fog will mix out and skies will become sunny into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rebound to 58-60 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

