For tonight, mostly clear skies with a secondary cold front arriving after midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 42-44 degrees, and winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

For tomorrow, expect lots of sunshine with much cooler temperatures than this afternoon. Highs will top out at 62-64 degrees, and winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.