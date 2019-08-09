KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Mostly clear skies and mild tonight with overnight low temperatures falling to 78-80 degrees. For tomorrow, a Heat Advisory will be in place for Tom Green, McCulloch, Coleman, Runnels, Concho, Coke, Sterling and Irion counties. Temperatures are expected to once again soar to 104-106 degrees. Feel-like temperatures could reach up to 108 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph.
