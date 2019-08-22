KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows falling to 73-75 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out before midnight. For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs topping out at 98-100 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the late afternoon and evening. Not everyone will receive rain, and those who receive rain will likely see under 0.20”.

