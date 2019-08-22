KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows falling to 73-75 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out before midnight. For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs topping out at 98-100 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the late afternoon and evening. Not everyone will receive rain, and those who receive rain will likely see under 0.20”.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.