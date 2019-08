Mostly clear skies tonight with rain chances coming to an end after midnight. Overnight lows will get to 73-75 degrees. For tomorrow, it’ll be a bright and sunny afternoon with temperatures soaring to 103-105 degrees. Those who are outdoors need to use heat safety precautions to prevent heat related illnesses from taking place.

