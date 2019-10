For tonight, the cold front will continue moving through the Concho Valley with overnight lows falling to 43-45 degrees. For tomorrow, there will be scattered clouds with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. A reinforcing push of cold air arrives tomorrow evening allowing isolated showers to occur for parts of the Concho Valley.

