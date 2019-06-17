KLST PM Forecast: Sunday, June 16th, 2019

Strong thunderstorms are likely to linger in a few of our southern counties and into the overnight hours. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms that are slow moving could produce localized flooding especially for areas that have already seen rain and areas with poor drainage. A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible by the morning commute. Otherwise, skies will become mostly sunny and afternoon highs will top out at 92-94 degrees. Feel like temperatures will range from 96-99 degrees.

