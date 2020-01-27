KLST PM Forecast: Sunday, January 26th, 2020

For tonight, clear skies and light winds out of the east northeast at 5 mph. Overnight lows will fall to 39-41 degrees.

For tomorrow, temperatures will warm quickly with afternoon highs topping out at 78-80 degrees. To put this into perspective our average high temperature for this time of year is 60 degrees. This would make it nearly 20 degrees above average. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

