KLST PM Forecast: Sunday, January 12th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy skies with developing fog after midnight. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall to 40-42 degrees.

For tomorrow, there will be patchy dense fog across the Concho Valley reducing visibility to less than 1 mile in some spots. Use low beams as need and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your morning destination safely. Fog will eventually mix out and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon high temperatures will top out at 72-74 degrees and winds will be strong out of the south with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight’s Weather Trivia Question and Answer

How many inches of snow did our neighbors in Abilene receive early Saturday morning?

(A) 0.25”

(B) 0.50”

(C) 1.00”

(D) 2.00”

There were isolated locations across the Big Country who received up to 3.0” of snow during the early morning hours of Saturday.

