KLST PM Forecast: Sunday, February 9th, 2020

For tonight, a cold front will continue moving through the Concho Valley and skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will fall to 39-41 degrees.

For tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with the main threats being hail up to 1” in diameter, frequent lightning and heavy downpours which could lead to localized street flooding. Afternoon highs will briefly get to 49-51 degrees. Winds will be out northeast at 5-10 mph with wind chills in the low 40s.

