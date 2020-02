For tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with overnight lows falling to 50-52 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

For tomorrow, partly sunny and unseasonably warm with afternoon highs topping out at 74-76 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. A slight chance for showers is possible after sunset.

