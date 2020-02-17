KLST PM Forecast: Sunday, February 16th, 2020

For tonight, partly cloudy skies as low level moisture gradually returns to the area. Overnight lows will fall to 50-52 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph.

For tomorrow, another unseasonably warm afternoon is expected as compressional warming takes place or better known as pre-frontal warming. Temperatures will soar back to 81-83 degrees and only getting a few degrees away from a record high temperature of 88 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

