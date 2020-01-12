KLST PM forecast: Saturday, January the 11th

Weather

The cold air started out our morning and is sticking around for your Saturday. Highs got into the mid 50s with one or two getting to 57. Sunday we start the warming trend.

Warm air at the surface is from the south for next week. Upper atmosphere is zonal flow. The zonal flow will bring south and south western winds aloft. The combination of both warm air in the upper atmosphere and at the surface will make for a warm week.

Highs during this warm up get into the mid 70s. End of the week a few cold fronts brings some rain chances and January conditions back for the Concho Valley.

