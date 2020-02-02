KLST PM forecast: Saturday, February the 1st

Today has a chilly start with temps in the mid 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the entire day and temps got into the low 70s. We keep the warm air and temperatures for the end of the weekend and into Monday. Highs get into the mid 70s.

A cold front moves through the Concho Valley Tuesday night. Highs will get to the mid 60s before the front. This front does brings some showers early, then transitions into snow. Most of us overnight could see some mix precipitation into snow. Temperatures get below freezing and sit in the 20s. The combination of both freezing temperatures at the surface and in the upper atmosphere we will see some snow.

The accumulation will be light due to roads temperatures taking longer to cool down. Snow chances are moving out in the morning on Wednesday. As Tuesday night gets closer be weather aware as winter warnings, school closings and road closures. Temperatures behind the cold front will be in the 40s.

End of the week, temperatures will warm back into the 70s.