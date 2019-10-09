KLST PM Forecast: October 9th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower or storm off of a developing dry line over West Texas. Winds will remain strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. For tomorrow, skies will gradually become mostly sunny with afternoon highs topping out at 94-96 degrees. The record high for tomorrow is 94 degrees, which was set back in 1977. Winds will be gusty out of the south southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. A cold front will begin to initiate showers and thunderstorms across the region as it closes in on the Concho Valley throughout the evening. Isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.

