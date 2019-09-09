LIVE NOW |
Track Hurricane Dorian as it Nears Florida

KLST PM Forecast: Monday, September 9th, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms confined to our western counties tonight. Although a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out for San Angelo. Winds will stay breezy out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. For tomorrow, partly sunny with a 20% chance at hit and miss showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds will be strong at times out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon highs will top out at 92-94 degrees.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.