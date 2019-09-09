KLST PM Forecast: Monday, September 9th, 2019

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms confined to our western counties tonight. Although a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out for San Angelo. Winds will stay breezy out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. For tomorrow, partly sunny with a 20% chance at hit and miss showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds will be strong at times out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon highs will top out at 92-94 degrees.

