KLST PM Forecast: Monday, September 30th, 2019

For tonight, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain primarily for our southeastern counties. However, there could be a stray shower overnight and early tomorrow morning. For tomorrow, temperatures will start out at 72-74 degrees with afternoon highs topping out at 93-95 degrees. Partly sunny skies with gradual clearing throughout the day. There is a 10% chance for rain with rainfall totals staying under a 0.10′. Winds will be strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

