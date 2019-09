There is a slight chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm before sunset. Otherwise, expect a quiet and calm evening with overnight lows falling to 67-69 degrees. For tomorrow, a surface high pressure will build in across West Texas. This will allow a bright and sunny afternoon with temperatures rebounding to 97-99 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

