KLST PM Forecast: Monday, September 16th, 2019

Dry air continues to stay on the northwestern side of the disturbance meandering along the Texas Gulf Coast. This will allow mostly clear skies and overnight temperatures to fall to 66-68 degrees. For tomorrow, mostly sunny with afternoon highs topping out at 94-96 degrees. A slight increase in moisture will keep a stray shower or storm chance for our southeastern counties. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.

