KLST PM Forecast: Monday, October 28th, 2019

For tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and isolated showers developing around midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 43-45 degrees. For tomorrow, skies will stay cloudy as the cold front remains draped across the state of Texas. Periods of light rain is likely across the Concho Valley, which last throughout the day. Temperatures will top out at 55-57 degrees and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

