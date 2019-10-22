KLST PM Forecast: Monday, October 21st, 2019

For tonight, clear skies with overnight lows falling to 40-42 degrees. For tomorrow, you’ll want to grab a jacket before heading out on your morning commute. Wind chills will briefly be the in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will rebound nicely throughout the day with afternoon highs topping out at 81-83 degrees. There will be lots of sunshine and winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

