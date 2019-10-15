KLST PM Forecast: Monday, October 14th, 2019

For tonight, a stray shower can’t be ruled out with overnight lows falling to 63-65 degrees. For tomorrow, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop as a short-wave trough aloft will move into the area. There will be a few peaks of sunshine throughout the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping ahead of a cold front which will move into the Concho Valley tomorrow evening. Most spots will see rainfall totals less than 0.5”. Afternoon high temperatures will top out at 83-85 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest and shift to the north northeast at 5-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

