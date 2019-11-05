KLST PM Forecast: Monday, November 4th, 2019

For tonight, a cold front will continue moving through the Concho Valley. However, this will only allow for scattered clouds across the area, and will not bring any rain along with it. Overnight lows will fall to 45-47 degrees.

For tomorrow, you’ll want to grab a jacket before heading out on your morning commute. Skies will start of mostly cloudy with gradual clearing throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out at 71-73 degrees. Winds will shift from the northeast to east at 5-10 mph.

