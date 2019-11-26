KLST PM Forecast: Monday, November 25th, 2019

For tonight, mostly cloudy with a few stray showers to move in from the west. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will fall to 57-59 degrees.

For tomorrow, partly sunny skies will more sunshine for some than others. There will be an elevated fire risk due to low relative humidity (20-25%), winds will be strong out of the west southwest at 15-20 mph with wind gusts approaching up to 40 mph in some spots, and temperatures will top out at 79-81 degrees. A cold front will move into the area late in the evening and temperatures will cool much quicker than this evening.

