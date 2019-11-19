KLST PM Forecast: Monday, November 18th, 2019

For tonight, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling to 41-43 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Grab a jacket if you have any plans this evening.

For tomorrow, high thin clouds will spread out across the Concho Valley, but skies will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will top out at 77-79 degrees with one or two locations reaching 80 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south at 5-15 mph with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather