KLST PM Forecast: Monday, November 11th, 2019

For tonight, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Concho Valley as a wintry mix including freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible through Tuesday morning. Protect your sensitive plants, bring pets indoors and cover exposed pipes or let your faucet drip. Overnight lows will continue to fall to 22-24 degrees.

For tomorrow, wind chills will start out in the low teens with isolated locations seeing wind chills in the single digits. Bundle up as frost bite could settle in if you are outdoors for an extended period of time without covering exposed skin. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures won’t warm up to much with afternoon highs only getting to 44-46 degrees.

