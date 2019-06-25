KLST PM Forecast: Monday, June 24th, 2019

Lingering storms are possible across the region through midnight. Showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding across the region. Skies will stay mostly cloudy once storms come to an end. For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping out at 93-95 degrees and feel like temperatures hovering around 100 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather