KLST PM Forecast: Monday, June 17th, 2019

Mostly cloudy with hit-and-miss storms returning to the region tonight. Overnight lows will get to 66-68 degrees and slightly warmer for areas that don’t receive rain. Old outflow boundaries could spark a few storms around the morning commute. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will top out at 94-96 degrees. Feel like temperatures will hover around 100 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph and isolated to scattered storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

