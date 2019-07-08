KLST PM Forecast: Monday, July 8th, 2019

A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible before midnight. An isolated strong thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. The main threats for any additional storms that develop will be gusty winds, dangerous lightning and brief heavy downpours. Overnight lows will fall to 72-74 degrees. Skies will start off with scattered clouds and will eventually become mostly sunny throughout the day. An upper level ridge will move eastward and become more prominent across West Texas. This will allow afternoon highs to soar to 99-101 degrees. Areas with saturated soils will experience slightly cooler high temperatures. There will be a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the late afternoon and evening.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather