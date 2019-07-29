KLST PM Forecast: Monday, July 29th, 2019

Partly cloudy with isolated rain chances confined to our northern counties tonight. Overnight lows will fall to 72-74 degrees. For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs hovering around 100 degrees. There is a 10% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, otherwise most of the region is expected to stay dry. Winds will be out of the south and eventually turning southeast at 5-10 mph.

