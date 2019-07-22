KLST PM Forecast: Monday, July 22nd, 2019

A cold front will continue to push through the Concho Valley and into the Texas Hill County this evening providing lift in the atmosphere for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will not be significant and storms that develop should stay under severe thresholds. Skies will clear slowly overnight with showers tapering off tomorrow morning. Skies will be mostly sunny through out the afternoon and afternoon highs will be much cooler with temperatures topping out at 87-89 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather