KLST PM Forecast: Monday, January 27th, 2020

For tonight, increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west. The best chance for any rain will be south and east of a Coleman to Ozona line. Rain totals will range from 0.01 – 0.50” in southeastern locations. Overnight lows will fall to 44-46 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

For tomorrow, a cold front will move through around sunrise and skies will be mostly sunny. It’ll be a much cooler afternoon with highs topping out at 57-59 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

