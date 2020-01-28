KLST PM Forecast: Monday, January 27th, 2020

For tonight, increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west. The best chance for any rain will be south and east of a Coleman to Ozona line. Rain totals will range from 0.01 – 0.50” in southeastern locations. Overnight lows will fall to 44-46 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

For tomorrow, a cold front will move through around sunrise and skies will be mostly sunny. It’ll be a much cooler afternoon with highs topping out at 57-59 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.