KLST PM Forecast: Monday, January 20th, 2020

For tonight, increasing clouds with overnight lows falling to 35-37 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming to 56-58 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the south southeast at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Showers will become widespread across the Concho Valley throughout the evening with rain continuing into Wednesday morning.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather