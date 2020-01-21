KLST PM Forecast: Monday, January 20th, 2020

For tonight, increasing clouds with overnight lows falling to 35-37 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming to 56-58 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the south southeast at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Showers will become widespread across the Concho Valley throughout the evening with rain continuing into Wednesday morning.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.