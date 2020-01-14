KLST PM Forecast: Monday, January 13th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy with fog developing across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will fall to 44-46 degrees and winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

For tomorrow, skies will become mostly sunny and temperatures will soar to 78-80 degrees. This makes it roughly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. The record high is 82 degrees, which was set back in 1971. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.

